You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gardner Minshew placed on NFL Covid-19 reserve list



Former Brandon Bulldog Gardner Minshew and five other Jacksonville Jaguars will have to quarantine from training camp Credit: WAPT Duration: 00:45 Published on August 3, 2020

Related news from verified sources Drafting Gardner Minshew in the first round of your fantasy football league can win you free beer It's good reason to draft Minshew... if you like Bud Light

CBS Sports 6 days ago





Tweets about this