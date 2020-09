Everton continue to pursue Doucoure Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

According to a recent report from Sky Sports, Everton are still in talks to try and complete the signing of Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. Some reports had indicated that another club may have come in at the eleventh hour, potentially Wolverhampton Wanderers, but Everton are still believed to be in the driving seat. The two […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published 1 week ago Everton, Watford not close on Doucoure fee 00:50 Sky Sports News Dharmesh Sheth says Everton and Watford are in talks about midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure but are 'some way apart' on agreeing a fee. You Might Like

Tweets about this