|
“I’ve got to reserve the right to review” – England boss Gareth Southgate on Harry Maguire situation
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
England national team boss Gareth Southgate was reluctant to pass judgement at this point on whether Manchester United captain Harry Maguire would be out of his plans following the incident which led to his arrest in Greece. 🗣"I'm not going to get into hypotheticals" England manager Gareth Southgate on if Harry Maguire will be dropped […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this