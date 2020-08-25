Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

“I’ve got to reserve the right to review” – England boss Gareth Southgate on Harry Maguire situation

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
England national team boss Gareth Southgate was reluctant to pass judgement at this point on whether Manchester United captain Harry Maguire would be out of his plans following the incident which led to his arrest in Greece. 🗣"I'm not going to get into hypotheticals" England manager Gareth Southgate on if Harry Maguire will be dropped […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Gareth Southgate: Harry Maguire has my support after incident in Greece

Gareth Southgate: Harry Maguire has my support after incident in Greece 00:52

 England manager Gareth Southgate addresses his decision to include HarryMaguire in the forthcoming squad for the UEFA Nations League internationalsagainst Iceland and Denmark, following the player's arrest over an incident inGreece.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

England call up Maguire despite arrest and trial in Greece [Video]

England call up Maguire despite arrest and trial in Greece

Manchester United captain Maguire in England Nations League squad

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:16Published
Southgate: Maguire has England's support [Video]

Southgate: Maguire has England's support

Gareth Southgate says he's fully behind Harry Maguire despite the England defender facing legal proceedings in Greece.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:08Published
'Southgate yet to make decision over Maguire' [Video]

'Southgate yet to make decision over Maguire'

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett says England manager Gareth Southgate is yet to decide whether Harry Maguire will be included in his squad for their upcoming Nations League games against Iceland..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:57Published

Tweets about this

over_influnce

Is This Your Homework Larry @VincentCrypt46 I have no problem with making vaccine available. I reserve the right to refuse. Thanks, but no thanks. 1 minute ago

Cagsil

Citizens Attain Greater Satisfaction In Life Something to think on...? Yes, YOU! I want YOU to use your brain. IF you constantly get your information from Ma… https://t.co/rRBO44FFgY 4 minutes ago

ZinzileSibs

flatsoda RT @Shlatz: I know rejection is a part of life but I reserve the right to resent every man who has ever disturbed my peace, begged to get t… 12 minutes ago

TrustyTrus

trus @Tekinical @Jonny_Soleil I reserve the right, this is a DOG EAT DOG world! 15 minutes ago

GDHDyer

George Dyer @AttyErinS @atticlr @RadioFreeTom https://t.co/Zp4RMtXksI I'll reserve and preserve my right to adopt a defensive… https://t.co/4sY5mCVbWu 23 minutes ago

GirlSuspended

TheSuspended(Thighland) Girl @EnswellJones In South Africa where I’m from, there’s a reserve is Addo where you can see them roam free up close.… https://t.co/RHXqmtXHZI 24 minutes ago

karljehresmann

Blueallthru @samd148 @SwiftyBoy17 @sando50337 @henrywinter Nope, but when you have stupid***comments for every post, I'll res… https://t.co/4vuJOW3kcC 35 minutes ago

frankingeneral

Frank, in general @TheoTweetsStuff So basically, yes. With the caveat that I reserve the right to listen to any potential whistleblow… https://t.co/1vIisasd9I 37 minutes ago