UFC legend Georges St-Pierre says Tyson Fury victory over Deontay Wilder is ‘one of the best performances’ from a heavyweight and looks ahead to Anthony Joshua fight
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () Mixed martial arts legend Georges St-Pierre believes Tyson Fury’s dismantling of Deontay Wilder in February was one of the finest in heavyweight boxing history. The Brit pulverised Wilder to claim the WBC belt and GSP, who reigned supreme in the UFC welterweight division revealed his huge admiration. “It was incredible. It was a master performance,” […]
