Would Jay Wright Accept the Sixers Job? | Titus & Tate Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Titus & Tate discuss whether or not Villanova head coach, Jay Wright, would consider accepting the job as the Philadelphia 76ers head coach. Titus & Tate discuss whether or not Villanova head coach, Jay Wright, would consider accepting the job as the Philadelphia 76ers head coach. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this