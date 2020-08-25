Rhian Brewster scores twice as Virgil van Dijk suffers bloody injury in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Red Bull Salzburg Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Rhian Brewster scored twice as Liverpool came from two goals down to salvage a draw against Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday. The 20-year-old enjoyed a fine second half of the 2019/20 season with Swansea in the Championship as he scored 11 goals in 22 appearances. Premier League and Championship clubs are reportedly keen to sign […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Rhian Brewster at the double but Virgil Van Dijk injury a concern for Liverpool Rhian Brewster’s double earned Liverpool a 2-2 comeback draw with RB Salzburg as the Premier Legaue champions continued their countdown to the new season.

Belfast Telegraph 3 hours ago





Tweets about this

