Charlie Evans This is no tragedy. It's the sign of a rural economy that will thrive. However @WelshGovernment must produce a West… https://t.co/0oY5S4z73n 10 hours ago

David Del Grande RT @JodiesJumpsuit: The greatest warning sign about a man’s bookshelf is when he has a library and asks if you like it and you say yes and… 20 hours ago

EMIR 👳of Canada RT @Abdul_yinka009: Na Frank Lampard sign players, na Sheriff and Kola dey set formation for South West Nigeria. Na LW Werner must play, H… 20 hours ago

Nifty Fellah Na Frank Lampard sign players, na Sheriff and Kola dey set formation for South West Nigeria. Na LW Werner must pla… https://t.co/pKUgBmB1Vy 22 hours ago

jump (inside) The greatest warning sign about a man’s bookshelf is when he has a library and asks if you like it and you say yes… https://t.co/FtsWRUiQyC 1 day ago