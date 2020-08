Raptors' VanVleet, Powell speak out against Blake shooting, consider boycotting games Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Their raw emotion evident, their frustration palpable, Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell found themselves once again addressing the media in the aftermath of another shooting of a Black man by police. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this