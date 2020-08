Joy Taylor makes the case for Miami Dolphins fans as the best in the NFL Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

THE HERD host Joy Taylor argues why Miami Dolphins fans are the best the National Football League has to offer. She says their willingness to sit through extreme heat and their long list of NFL legends pushes them to the top of the list. THE HERD host Joy Taylor argues why Miami Dolphins fans are the best the National Football League has to offer. She says their willingness to sit through extreme heat and their long list of NFL legends pushes them to the top of the list. 👓 View full article