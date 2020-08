Lindor's go-ahead homer the difference as Cleveland edges Twins 4-2 Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer to lead the Cleveland Indians to a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

