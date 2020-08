Lucas Giolito tosses first no-hitter of 2020, strikes out 13 in White Sox win over Pirates Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito struck out 13 and no hit the Pittsburgh Pirates in an absolutely sterling performance on Tuesday night. His 13 strikeouts were the most ever by a White Sox pitcher who tossed a no hitter.