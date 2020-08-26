Global  
 

Lionel Messi 'decides to join' Man City and seeks Barcelona contract termination

Daily Star Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Lionel Messi has told Barcelona chiefs that he wants to leave the club this summer and it has led to a transfer scramble but Manchester City appear to have won the race
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Lionel Messi in profile

Lionel Messi in profile 01:02

 A look at the career of Lionel Messi, as rumours circulate the Barcelonacaptain is looking to leave Camp Nou, with Manchester City a possibledestination.

'Suarez future linked to Messi decision' [Video]

'Suarez future linked to Messi decision'

Spanish football expert Terry Gibson says Luis Suarez being told he could leave Barcelona was 'the straw that broke the camel's back' for Lionel Messi, and that Barcelona are holding an..

Duration: 00:43
Messi's free release clause explained [Video]

Messi's free release clause explained

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth explains the two clauses regarding Lionel Messi's future, the free clause Lionel Messi wants to use, and the 700 million euros release clause Barcelona say..

Duration: 01:28
'Man City are Messi's best option' [Video]

'Man City are Messi's best option'

Spanish football journalist Alvaro Montero believes Manchester City will be the best option for Lionel Messi after telling Barcelona he wants to leave the Spanish club.

Duration: 02:10

Related news from verified sources

Latest odds on Lionel Messi’s next club as he asks to leave Barcelona amid Man City and PSG links

 Lionel Messi has asked to leave Barcelona. The Barcelona captain, 33, has an agreement in his current deal which allows him to cut short his contract at the end...
talkSPORT


