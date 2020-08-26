Global  
 

Jose Mourinho told Harry Kane that Tottenham have ‘better players’ than Manchester United as details of pair’s first meeting emerge

talkSPORT Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho promised Harry Kane he would make him one of football’s global superstars in one of the pair’s early meetings following his appointment as Tottenham boss. One of the first acts the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss made was to call Kane into his office shortly after Mauricio Pochettino was dismissed in November. […]
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Spurs boss Jose Mourinho found it easy to 'fall in love' with his Tottenham Hotspur squad

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho found it easy to 'fall in love' with his Tottenham Hotspur squad 00:44

 Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho admitted he found it easy to "fall in love" with his squad as he opened up ahead of new Amazon Original series 'All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur'.

