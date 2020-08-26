Covid-19: KFC drops 'finger lickin' good' slogan

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () Joining the long list of things impacted by the pandemic is a brand pressing pause on its 64-year-old slogan that no longer makes sense. Kentucky Fried Chicken, popularly known as KFC, announced that it is suspending the use of its iconic slogan “It’s finger lickin’ good” as it doesn't fit in today's Covid-19 world.
KFC will pause the use of its classic ‘Finger Lickin' Good’ slogan after 64years, as it admitted that the message “doesn’t quite fit” following thecoronavirus outbreak. The company has released new images of advertisingposters and packaging with the well-known slogan blurred and pixelated....