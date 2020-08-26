Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barcelona fans protest outside club offices against the board for Lionel Messi situation (Video)

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Lionel Messi has reportedly informed Barcelona he wants to leave the club, and the fans are obviously not happy. The Scenes outside Barcelona's offices last night as fans protested against the board over the Lionel Messi situation! 😫 They are not happy! 😡 pic.twitter.com/kGMa12bIC6 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 26, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Messi 'right' to tell Barca he wants out

Messi 'right' to tell Barca he wants out 02:38

 Spanish football expert Graham Hunter says Lionel Messi has 'done the right thing' by telling Barcelona he wants to leave the club.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Messi could oust Barca president' [Video]

'Messi could oust Barca president'

Spanish Football expert Terry Gibson believes Lionel Messi's decision to leave Barcelona is a 'power play' to oust the club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:52Published
'Suarez future linked to Messi decision' [Video]

'Suarez future linked to Messi decision'

Spanish football expert Terry Gibson says Luis Suarez being told he could leave Barcelona was 'the straw that broke the camel's back' for Lionel Messi, and that Barcelona are holding an..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:43Published
Messi's free release clause explained [Video]

Messi's free release clause explained

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth explains the two clauses regarding Lionel Messi's future, the free clause Lionel Messi wants to use, and the 700 million euros release clause Barcelona say..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Barcelona fans call on president Josep Maria Bartomeu to resign outside club offices after Lionel Messi’s transfer bombshell

 Barcelona fans have gathered outside the club’s offices to call for president Josep Maria Bartomeu to resign. The protests have occurred in the wake of the...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

NhlakaRELOADED

So much Fun! RT @TheSunFootball: "Messi, stay, Bartomeu resign" Barcelona fans protest outside the Nou Camp https://t.co/7gMR7eTedj 4 minutes ago

worldsolarnews

World Solar News Barcelona fans protest outside club offices against the board for Lionel Messi situation… https://t.co/gZfDuLt9JU 9 minutes ago

TheSunFootball

The Sun Football ⚽ "Messi, stay, Bartomeu resign" Barcelona fans protest outside the Nou Camp https://t.co/7gMR7eTedj 18 minutes ago

Shamilokm

Shami pk WHAT A MESS Lionel Messi transfer request: Furious Barcelona fans protest against president Bartomeu outside Nou Camp 50 minutes ago

caxtonmwanza

Mwanza dreamchaser RT @PurelyFootball: Barcelona fans have reportedly gathered outside the Camp Nou to protest at Lionel Messi's request to leave. https://t.c… 53 minutes ago

CordellCockett3

Cordell Cockett RT @footballespana_: Barcelona fans are gathering outside the Camp Nou to protest at Lionel Messi's exit. We have a long night in store... 55 minutes ago

forbes_india

Forbes India 📸#PhotoOfTheDay A Barcelona fan holds up a Lionel Messi shirt outside the Camp Nou where fans protested after capta… https://t.co/RXtu8GbVuX 2 hours ago

christmeister

CR Meister RT @indykaila: Barcelona fans are gathering outside the Camp Nou to protest at Lionel Messi's exit. We are going to join them. Stay tune… 2 hours ago