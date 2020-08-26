|
Barcelona fans protest outside club offices against the board for Lionel Messi situation (Video)
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Lionel Messi has reportedly informed Barcelona he wants to leave the club, and the fans are obviously not happy. The Scenes outside Barcelona's offices last night as fans protested against the board over the Lionel Messi situation! 😫 They are not happy! 😡 pic.twitter.com/kGMa12bIC6 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 26, 2020
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this