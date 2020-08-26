Quiz: How well do you know James Anderson's Test career? Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Jimmy Anderson became the fourth bowler in the history of Test cricket and the first pacer to reach the mark of 600 Test wicket. The England fast bowler achieved the feat at the Rose Bowl Test match in Southampton against Pakistan.



To celebrate the occasion, we have compiled a quiz on James Anderson's Test career so far. Take... 👓 View full article

