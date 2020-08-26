Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jack Grealish urged to ‘stick with England’ amid calls to switch back to Republic of Ireland after Aston Villa star’s latest Three Lions snub

talkSPORT Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Jack Grealish has been told his England chance will come if he stays patient amid calls for the Aston Villa midfielder to switch his allegiance back to the Republic of Ireland following his latest Three Lions snub. Grealish is once again a big topic of debate after the Villa captain was left out of England […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Agbonlahor: Grealish deserved a call-up

Agbonlahor: Grealish deserved a call-up 03:08

 Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor says he is shocked and baffled by Jack Grealish's exclusion from England's squad for next month's Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Grealish receives first England call-up [Video]

Grealish receives first England call-up

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett explains why Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been called up to the England senior squad for the first time.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:49Published
Taxidermist creates 'high-five machine' made out of rat legs [Video]

Taxidermist creates 'high-five machine' made out of rat legs

Britain's wackiest taxidermist has created a solution for loved ones who want to embrace while social distancing - a 'high-five machine' made out of RATS LEGS.Eccentric Jack Devaney has spent more than..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
England v Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie post-match press conference [Video]

England v Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie post-match press conference

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie savoured a momentous victory over England as“one we’ll remember forever” after overcoming the world champions in a nail-biting conclusion at the Ageas Bowl. Tons..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

‘Gareth Southgate doesn’t trust Jack Grealish’ – Jamie O’Hara on why Aston Villa captain was left out of the England squad

 It’s a question Gareth Southgate will be sick of answering, but really, what does Jack Grealish have to do to get an England call-up? Grealish, who’s also...
talkSPORT

Gareth Southgate’s latest Jack Grealish snub ‘is personal’ claims Lee Hendrie, who reveals he ‘didn’t get on’ with England boss at Aston Villa

 Gareth Southgate’s decision to leave Jack Grealish out of the latest England squad was ‘personal’. That’s according to former Aston Villa ace Lee...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Lichfield Mercury

Gareth Southgate explains Jack Grealish England omission as Aston Villa captain ‘likes’ social media post questioning why Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips was selected

 Jack Grealish was once again snubbed by Gareth Southgate as the England manager named his latest squad – and the Aston Villa ace quickly reacted on social...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

BuddhaMessages

Happy Buddha Messages Grealish could switch to Ireland, but Aston Villa star urged to stick with England https://t.co/2P7NgdGN9u #avfc 3 days ago

DeleeRamiro

Ramiro Delee Grealish could switch to Ireland, but Aston Villa star urged to stick with England https://t.co/PJd0YvhYIs #avfc 4 days ago

RobertEHolder

Robert E Holder RT @holteendheroes: Jack Grealish urged to ‘stick with England’ amid calls to switch back to Republic of I #HolteEndHeroes #AVFC #UTV http… 4 days ago

holteendheroes

Holte End Heroes Jack Grealish urged to ‘stick with England’ amid calls to switch back to Republic of I #HolteEndHeroes #AVFC #UTV https://t.co/FCG4O0BbEf 4 days ago

AidanDevaney2

Aidan Devaney Jack Grealish urged to ‘stick with England’ amid calls to switch back to Republic of Ireland after Aston Villa star… https://t.co/ns8MOhgs2R 4 days ago