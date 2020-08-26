Bomb jokes, a faulty engine and tragedy – How Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp became the Non-Flying Dutchman Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Dennis Bergkamp was a player surrounded by mystery, from his bewildering skill to his incomprehensible vision. But equally mysterious was the Arsenal and Holland legend’s fear of flying. Upon his imminent return to the Gunners as a coach, Bergkamp might stay at home during Arsenal’s long Europa League trips, just like he did as a […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

