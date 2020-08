George says he had anxiety, depression in bubble Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

After the Clippers' 154-111 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday, Paul George revealed to reporters that he experienced anxiety and depression inside the isolation of the NBA bubble. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this R.O RT @NotoriousOHM: Paul George says he underestimated the bubble environment and mental health. He says he had anxiety and depression while… 12 minutes ago ㅤ @null George says he had anxiety, depression in bubble After the Clippers' 154-111 win https://t.co/ada3dTXNtn 12 minutes ago ㅤ @null George says he had anxiety, depression in bubble After the Clippers' 154-111 win https://t.co/OsKGyuj5W1 12 minutes ago Butlerztv.com https://t.co/FrQ0tLDhL6 https://t.co/RokcpJBtiI George says he had… https://t.co/mfkzOEsf2I https://t.co/RokcpJBtiI… https://t.co/x9RynPpDJ2 19 minutes ago Marko Louevuo Clippers' Paul George says he dealt with anxiety, depression inside bubble https://t.co/nKUy6tZ1i2 29 minutes ago Seth Bynum RT @Krisplashed: Paul George says he battled anxiety and a little bit of depression during his shooting slump to start this playoff series. 2 hours ago Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 NBA 🏀 George says he had anxiety, depression in bubble https://t.co/g77glm4ytw ► https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI √ https://t.co/bSrrkAdGHV 3 hours ago BASKETBALL 23🏀 George says he had anxiety, depression in bubble https://t.co/MCtBBtOoru 4 hours ago