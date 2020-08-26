melvin cohen Herschel Walker on supporting President Trump: 'Losing friends has been a big cost' https I would say you made more… https://t.co/I9uOl4Nay2 11 minutes ago @network_easy RT @EasyWorldNews: Herschel Walker on supporting President Trump: 'Losing friends has been a big cost' https://t.co/pY5R5r10kl #guestpost #… 12 minutes ago @easyworldnews Herschel Walker on supporting President Trump: 'Losing friends has been a big cost' https://t.co/pY5R5r10kl… https://t.co/ONz8rZWmEW 14 minutes ago BlueChipTalent RT @TPInsidr: Alyssa Milano is triggered by seeing a black man supporting the president. If this isn't racism, I don't know what is. https… 13 hours ago God Bless America 🇺🇸 Herschel Walker supporting President @realDonaldTrump for 4️⃣ more years! Thank you President #Trump for MAKING AM… https://t.co/jCEU2akN6I 20 hours ago ThePoliticalInsider Alyssa Milano is triggered by seeing a black man supporting the president. If this isn't racism, I don't know what… https://t.co/IQ0O9vkIHy 21 hours ago 🇳🇬 Uncle Lu🇳🇬 yes Herschel Walker is an Uncle Tom. Its ok be a Republican but supporting this president and saying stupid things… https://t.co/ipJu9DxuUO 22 hours ago Gary Best It will be hard for President Trump to lose Georgia with Herschel Walker supporting him. 1 day ago