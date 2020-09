Fulham want Grady Diangana from West Ham United Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Fulham are interested in signing Grady Diangana from West Ham United in the summer transfer window, according to The Sun. It has been reported by the British tabloid that West Bromwich Albion want to sign the 22-year-old as well, with the winger having spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at the Baggies. Diangana was an […] 👓 View full article