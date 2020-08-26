Global  
 

Ben Chilwell: Chelsea confirm signing of Leicester left-back in deal worth up to £50m

talkSPORT Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Ben Chilwell has completed his transfer to Chelsea, signing from Leicester in a deal worth up to £50million. The Blues announced the move on Wdnesday afternoon, confirming left-back Chilwell has penned a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge. The England international said:  “I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Chilwell to Chelsea 'almost done'

Chilwell to Chelsea 'almost done' 00:27

 Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol says Chelsea's move for Leicester defender Ben Chilwell is 'almost done'.

