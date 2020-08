Raptors coach says game boycott 'is on the table' as show of protest Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse says the idea of a boycott "is on the table" after players from his team and the Boston Celtics met Tuesday night in advance of their NBA playoff series. 👓 View full article

