Chris Broussard: Marcus Morris intentionally stepped on Luka Doncic's injured ankle Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Chris Broussard joins Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless to discuss whether Marcus Morris intentionally stepped on the ankle of Luka Doncic. The Los Angeles Clippers bounced-back in a huge way last night routing the Mavericks 154 to 111. They held Luka Doncic to 22 points on 6 of 17 shooting and suffocated him the whole game. There was some controversy in the 3rd quarter though, when Marcus Morris stepped on Luka's ankle. After the game, the Dallas Mavericks star questioned whether it was intentional but said only Morris would know for sure what his intentions were. Hear what Chris Broussard has to say about the incident.


