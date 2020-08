Woods backs Mickelson to impress Tiger Woods says Phil Mickelson will make a big impression on the Champions Tour as he can still hit the ball further than most of the players on the PGA tour.

PGA Tour Heads To The Twin Cities This Week For The 3M Open At TPC Twin Cities



The course had been a regular stop on the PGA Tour Champions since 2001, hosting the 3M Championship through 2018. With that event's conclusion, TPC Twin Cities undertook renovations to prepare itself.. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 00:47 Published on July 21, 2020