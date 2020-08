You Might Like

Related news from verified sources NBA postpones today's playoff games after Bucks protest shooting The NBA announced the two remaining games scheduled for Wednesday had been postponed in light of the Bucks' boycott.

CBS News 1 hour ago



NBA postpones all three of Wednesday's playoff games after Bucks protest Jacob Blake shooting The NBA and the Players Association reached a joint agreement to call off the entire day's schedule after the Bucks' protest of Jacob Blake shooting.

USATODAY.com 48 minutes ago



NBA Postpones 3 Playoff Games As Milwaukee Bucks Protest Wisconsin Police Shooting The Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Wednesday's playoff game against the Orlando Magic. Players are protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

NPR 45 minutes ago





Tweets about this