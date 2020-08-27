|
Basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son faces assault charges
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
The son of basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly stabbing a neighbor following a dispute over trash cans, officials said Tuesday. Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 28, faces nearly 10 years in prison if convicted on all of the charges related to the June 9 attack in the California town of...
