|
What's James Anderson's next target? 700 Test wickets!
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
James Anderson is far from being done after becoming the first pacer to amass 600 Test wickets and he sees no reason why he can’t enter the 700-club alongside Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan even though he has hit 38. Anderson is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in Tests and reached the 600-wicket milestone by dismissing...
