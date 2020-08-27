Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What's James Anderson's next target? 700 Test wickets!

Mid-Day Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
James Anderson is far from being done after becoming the first pacer to amass 600 Test wickets and he sees no reason why he can’t enter the 700-club alongside Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan even though he has hit 38. Anderson is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in Tests and reached the 600-wicket milestone by dismissing...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: James Anderson becomes first pacer to claim 600 Test wickets | OneIndia News

James Anderson becomes first pacer to claim 600 Test wickets | OneIndia News 01:43

 James Anderson becomes first pacer to claim 600 Test wickets

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

James Anderson has no plans to stop playing for England after 600th wicket [Video]

James Anderson has no plans to stop playing for England after 600th wicket

James Anderson gave the strongest hint yet that he is actively planning forone last crack at the Ashes next winter, promising that his historic 600thTest wicket is a stepping stone rather than the end..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published
Record-breaker James Anderson reaches 600 Test wickets [Video]

Record-breaker James Anderson reaches 600 Test wickets

England's James Anderson has become the first fast bowler in history to reach600 wickets in Test match cricket. Here is a look back at some of the biggestdismissals of his career.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:55Published
Sam Curran: No one sensible would doubt ‘world-class’ James Anderson [Video]

Sam Curran: No one sensible would doubt ‘world-class’ James Anderson

Sam Curran felt James Anderson removed any doubt about his ability to continueperforming at “world class” levels as England’s seamers left Pakistan introuble at the start of the second Test...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

James Anderson closes in on 600 Test wickets but rain halts England’s charge

 James Anderson moved to 597 career scalps with a fourth wicket of the innings on a rain-affected third morning of England’s series decider against Pakistan.
Belfast Telegraph

Anderson on 599 wickets as Pakistan and weather frustrate England

 England's push for victory and James Anderson's quest for a 600th Test wicket is obstructed by the weather and Pakistan's stubborn resistance on day four of the...
BBC News Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphDNAThe Age

Eng vs Pak: James Anderson made to wait for 600th wicket, England in control

 England paceman James Anderson moved within two wickets of 600 in Test cricket after taking 5-56 to help dismiss Pakistan for 273 in the third and final Test on...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this