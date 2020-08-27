Global  
 

Andy Murray's wife Kim wants to undergo hair transplant

Mid-Day Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Scot tennis ace Sir Andy Murray's wife Kim wants him to undergo hair transplant, but he is not keen on the procedure.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, it's not only wife Kim, but also comedian Jimmy Carr who feels the former World No. 1's hair is disappearing.

Andy and Jimmy recently appeared on the show, A League Of...
