|
Andy Murray's wife Kim wants to undergo hair transplant
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Scot tennis ace Sir Andy Murray's wife Kim wants him to undergo hair transplant, but he is not keen on the procedure.
According to British tabloid, The Sun, it's not only wife Kim, but also comedian Jimmy Carr who feels the former World No. 1's hair is disappearing.
Andy and Jimmy recently appeared on the show, A League Of...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this