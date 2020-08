The day the games stopped: A timeline since Jacob Blake was shot in the back Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Players in the NBA, WNBA, MLB and MLS went from postgame pleas and posting on social media to boycotting games, hoping to build awareness and seeking social equality and justice. Here is a timeline. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this peter burnham The day the games stopped: A timeline since Jacob Blake was shot in the back https://t.co/YrtKU4q0sY Who cares, Wh… https://t.co/3oTCMcTSLp 6 minutes ago