Tour De France finally underway despite treacherous conditions Tough health rules mean that the event may have to be halted long before it arrives on the Champs Elysee in Paris at the end of the Grand Finale, currently due in three weeks' time.

Škoda ENYAQ iV makes its debut as the lead vehicle in the Tour de France After its world premiere today in the Czech capital, Prague, the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV will demonstrate its sporting qualities as the lead vehicle (‘Red Car’) of the Tour de France tomorrow. The first..

Explore Outdoors: The perfect 2020 fall foliage driving tour is in Vermont Explore Outdoors: The perfect 2020 fall foliage driving tour is in Vermont

How does the Tour de France avoid Covid-19? How does the Tour de France avoid Covid-19 and what are the rules around fans? BBC Sport looks at what the Tour will be like in 2020.

BBC News 1 week ago





Canada's Mike Woods expects 2020 Tour de France to be more mentally draining than ever Delayed due to the global pandemic but still taking place under the spectre of COVID-19, this year's Tour de France promises to be like no other. The 21-stage,...

CBC.ca 1 week ago