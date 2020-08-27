Liam Gallagher makes deal with Argentina fan over Lionel Messi joining Man City

Video Credit: FootballDaily - Published 3 days ago BREAKING Lionel Messi To Join Man City After Official Transfer Request! Transfer Talk 09:42 Welcome back to another edition of Transfer Talk, the show where we bring you all the best news and gossip doing the rounds in the world of Football. Our headline story is all about Chelsea, and the massive moves they have made in the market this week. Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva...