Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liam Gallagher makes deal with Argentina fan over Lionel Messi joining Man City

Daily Star Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Liam Gallagher makes deal with Argentina fan over Lionel Messi joining Man CityFormer Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has made no secret of his desire to see Barcelona hero Lionel Messi sign for his beloved Manchester City before the start of the new Premier League season
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FootballDaily - Published
News video: BREAKING Lionel Messi To Join Man City After Official Transfer Request! Transfer Talk

BREAKING Lionel Messi To Join Man City After Official Transfer Request! Transfer Talk 09:42

 Welcome back to another edition of Transfer Talk, the show where we bring you all the best news and gossip doing the rounds in the world of Football. Our headline story is all about Chelsea, and the massive moves they have made in the market this week. Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Messi no show on Barca's first day of training [Video]

Messi no show on Barca's first day of training

Unhappy Lionel Messi misses Barcelona's first training session of the new season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:41Published
'Man City want to sign Messi' [Video]

'Man City want to sign Messi'

Sky Sports News reporter Ben Ransom tells the Transfer Talk Podcast Manchester City want to sign Lionel Messi, while Spanish football expert Terry Gibson discusses a potential reunion with Pep..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:07Published
Why Man City are ahead of PSG in Messi race [Video]

Why Man City are ahead of PSG in Messi race

Neymar and Angel Di Maria's close friendship with Lionel Messi could attract him to Paris Saint-Germain - but Manchester City remain frontrunners, ESPN football expert Julien Laurens explains on..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:07Published

Tweets about this