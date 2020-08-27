News24.com | Lakers, Clippers vote to abandon NBA season
Thursday, 27 August 2020 () LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers have voted to abandon the NBA season in protest at the latest US police shooting of a black man, multiple reports said.
The NBA regular season has resumed in the Orlando Bubble, and based on their performance, Colin Cowherd has decided which teams are trending up, down, or sideways. Hear where teams like the Los Angeles..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:23Published
The Los Angeles Clippers suffered another loss in the NBA bubble to the Phoenix Suns, and Colin Cowherd believes this is another example of the Clippers not caring about the regular season. Hear why he..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:18Published