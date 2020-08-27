Global  
 

News24.com | Lakers, Clippers vote to abandon NBA season

News24 Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers have voted to abandon the NBA season in protest at the latest US police shooting of a black man, multiple reports said.
Lakers, Clippers vote to boycott NBA season: report

 Two NBA heavy-hitters have reportedly decided not to play the rest of the season, despite other teams voting to continue playing.
The Age

NBA play-offs in jeopardy as Lakers and Clippers ‘vote to end season’ in meeting

NBA play-offs in jeopardy as Lakers and Clippers ‘vote to end season’ in meeting The NBA season could be ended prematurely after the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers voted against playing on at a meeting in the aftermath of...
Daily Star

LeBron James leads Lakers, Clippers in exiting NBA players meeting after voting to cancel season, per report

 James has a history of using his platform for social change
CBS Sports


