Tottenham agree Matt Doherty fee with Wolves and Arsenal star should replace him Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for Wolves star Matt Doherty this summer as Jose Mourinho looks to bolster his defence and Molineux boss Nuno Espirito Santo could replace Doherty with Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for Wolves star Matt Doherty this summer as Jose Mourinho looks to bolster his defence and Molineux boss Nuno Espirito Santo could replace Doherty with Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles 👓 View full article

0

