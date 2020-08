Formula 2 permanently retires number 19 in memory of Hubert Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Formula 2 has announced it is permanently retiring car number 19 from its championship in memory of Anthoine Hubert, one year on from his death at Spa 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this