James Rodriguez on verge of ‘closing £27m Everton move’ due to Carlo Ancelotti Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Everton should sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid soon and the transfer will see the Colombian playmaker reunite with old manager Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park Everton should sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid soon and the transfer will see the Colombian playmaker reunite with old manager Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Everton 2-1 Leicester: Carlo Ancelotti press conference



Post match press conference with Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti after his side's 2-1 victory over Leicester in the Premier League. Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says his side's European dreams are.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published on July 2, 2020

Tweets about this