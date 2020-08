Bryan brothers retire after 16 Slam doubles titles Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

With the US Open set to be played without spectators, tennis doubles partners and twin brothers Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan have decided to retire effective immediately, they told The New York Times. 👓 View full article

