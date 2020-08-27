Global  
 

Bruno Fernandes says Cristiano Ronaldo asks about Manchester United

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 27 August 2020
Bruno Fernandes has said that Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo asks him about Manchester United. Fernandes and Ronaldo are teammates for the Portugal national football team. Ronaldo was on the books of United from 2003 until 2009 when he moved to Spanish and European giants Real Madrid. The 35-year-old was hugely successful during his time in […]
Cristiano Ronaldo asks about Manchester United 'every time I speak with him', says Bruno Fernandes

 Juventus forward has been tentatively linked with a return to Old Trafford for many years
What Cristiano Ronaldo told Man Utd before Solskjaer signed Bruno Fernandes

What Cristiano Ronaldo told Man Utd before Solskjaer signed Bruno Fernandes Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeked Cristiano Ronaldo’s advice before the club made a move for Bruno Fernandes in January
