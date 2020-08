Honda Hornet 2.0 vs rivals: Price and performance Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Honda Motorcyles and Scooters India (HMSI) on Thursday rode in the new BS6 comliant 200 cc Hornet 2.0 on the back of its first-ever digital launch. The new bike competes with the TVS Apache RTR200 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS200. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this