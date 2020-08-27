Colby Covington tears into LeBron James, NBA and MLB players for boycott in protest of police shooting of Jacob Blake
Thursday, 27 August 2020 () Kamaru Usman has lashed out at bitter rival Colby Covington for tearing into LeBron James and a host of NBA and MLB players. The former UFC interim welterweight champion took umbrage at the decision of many top athletes in America to boycott their games to protest the police shootings of Jacob Blake. Athletes in the […]
Game 5 of the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff series against the Portland Trailblazers was postponed today, along with the NBA's two other scheduled playoff games, due to a boycott initiated by players on the Milwaukee Bucks over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday chose to boycott Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic just minutes before tip-off. That brought on a wave of boycotts across the sports world. Kara Finnstrom..