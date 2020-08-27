Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colby Covington tears into LeBron James, NBA and MLB players for boycott in protest of police shooting of Jacob Blake

talkSPORT Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Kamaru Usman has lashed out at bitter rival Colby Covington for tearing into LeBron James and a host of NBA and MLB players. The former UFC interim welterweight champion took umbrage at the decision of many top athletes in America to boycott their games to protest the police shootings of Jacob Blake. Athletes in the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Lakers-Blazers Game Postponed Due To Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Lakers-Blazers Game Postponed Due To Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting 01:23

 Game 5 of the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff series against the Portland Trailblazers was postponed today, along with the NBA's two other scheduled playoff games, due to a boycott initiated by players on the Milwaukee Bucks over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sports Teams Walk Out Over Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

Sports Teams Walk Out Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Athletes from nearly every sports league sat out their games to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:53Published
NBA Teams Boycott Playoff Games Over Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

NBA Teams Boycott Playoff Games Over Jacob Blake Shooting

The Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday chose to boycott Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic just minutes before tip-off. That brought on a wave of boycotts across the sports world. Kara Finnstrom..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:24Published
Athletes Across South Florida, US Take A Stand In Wake Of Blake Shooting [Video]

Athletes Across South Florida, US Take A Stand In Wake Of Blake Shooting

Local athletes, as well as those across the country, are taking a stand against the Sunday shooting by Kenosha police of Jacob Blake.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:46Published

Related news from verified sources

LeBron James, other NBA players support walkout over shooting of Jacob Blake

 Kneeling wasn't enough. So NBA players walked off the court.  The Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their game with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday to protest police...
Mashable


Tweets about this