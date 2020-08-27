‘I am so proud of the NBA players’ — Shannon Sharpe on the NBA Boycott over shooting of Jacob Blake Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Milwaukee Bucks decision to boycott Game 5 for the shooting of Jacob Blake sparked boycotts from all other NBA teams that were set to play last night. Bucks guard George Hill said, 'We're tired of the killings and the injustice.' There was also a players’ meeting last night where the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers reportedly voted to not continue the remainder of the season. They were the only teams to do so and meetings will continue this morning at 11 ET. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the NBA Boycott. 👓 View full article

