Canada's Mackenzie Hughes in the hunt after 1st round at BMW Championship Friday, 28 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

One of the toughest tests of the year made it clear that par would be a great score at Olympia Fields. Leave it to Hideki Matsuyama to make a 65-foot birdie putt on his final hole Thursday to lead the BMW Championship. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Mackenzie Hughes 2 shots back heading into final round of BMW Championship Dustin Johnson is 21 shots worse to par than he was a week ago and still looks to be the player to beat.

CBC.ca 18 hours ago





Tweets about this