Mets, Marlins stage walkout protest after 42-second moment of silence, leave Black Lives Matter shirt on field Friday, 28 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins staged a walkout protest after holding a moment of silence for 42 seconds. The moment of silence comes the day before Major League Baseball is set to observe Jackie Robinson Day. Prior to the teams exiting the field, a Black Lives Matter shirt was left on home plate.