Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Naomi Osaka changes mind, to play in Western and Southern Open after initially withdrawing

DNA Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Naomi Osaka, who joined similar protests by athletes in the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball following the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin on Sunday, had initially withdrawn from the Western and Southern Open tournament but decided to change her mind after the tournament organisers decided to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

World number one Djokovic says will play at U.S. Open [Video]

World number one Djokovic says will play at U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic says he will compete at the U.S. Open and the Western & Southern Open as tennis continues its return.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Western and Southern Open to protest Jacob Blake shooting

 Naomi Osaka pulled out of the semi-finals of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament on Wednesday in protest at racial injustice. Osaka, who has a Japanese...
DNA

Naomi Osaka reverses decision to pull out of Western & Southern Open

 Naomi Osaka has reversed her decision to withdraw from the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday and will now play on in the US Open tune-up event.
Independent

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Western & Southern Open in call for racial justice

 Fourth-seeded Naomi Osaka reached the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday and withdrew a few hours later in a call for racial justice.
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

dna

DNA #NaomiOsaka changes mind, to play in #WesternandSouthernOpen after initially withdrawing @naomiosaka https://t.co/cm90LdP1cE 10 minutes ago

217ykchan

嘘つきみーくん RT @NAR: Naomi Osaka has decided to play her semi-final at the Western & Southern Open after organisers decided to postpone all the last-fo… 10 minutes ago

Mayankk75701082

Mayank kumar RT @HTSportsNews: "They offered to postpone all matches until Friday and in my mind that brings more attention to the movement," said @naom… 53 minutes ago

jayshapansky

Jay Shapansky So@much respect for ⁦@naomiosaka⁩ - On and off the court. This took courage - way to go! #BLM https://t.co/RY2DNR8pDJ 2 hours ago

7Sport

7Sport Naomi Osaka has changed her mind after a "lengthy consultation" with WTA officials ahead of the US Open next week. https://t.co/iqngQW7Ao3 2 hours ago

HTSportsNews

HT Sports "They offered to postpone all matches until Friday and in my mind that brings more attention to the movement," said… https://t.co/ruRKi6wNOd 2 hours ago

EternalDeo

EternalDeo🇮🇳 RT @ITGDsports: Naomi Osaka changes mind and decides to play semi-final of Western and Southern Open | #tennis #WesternandSouthernOpen #Jac… 2 hours ago