|
Naomi Osaka changes mind, to play in Western and Southern Open after initially withdrawing
Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Naomi Osaka, who joined similar protests by athletes in the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball following the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin on Sunday, had initially withdrawn from the Western and Southern Open tournament but decided to change her mind after the tournament organisers decided to...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this