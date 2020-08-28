Neymar asks PSG to sign Lionel Messi after phone call with Barcelona star

Messi huddles at home as uncertainty swirls on his future with Barcelona



Lionel Messi huddles at home with his friend and current team mate Luis Suarez as the future of both players at Barcelona continues to look uncertain. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:46 Published 6 hours ago

Why does Messi want to leave Barcelona?



Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has sent shock waves through the football worldby asking to leave the club this summer. But why does Messi want to leaveBarcelona? Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:00 Published 2 days ago