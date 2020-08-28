|
Neymar asks PSG to sign Lionel Messi after phone call with Barcelona star
Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Neymar and Lionel Messi played together at Barcelona for five seasons, where they enjoyed wonderful great success, including winning a treble in the 2015/15 season
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
'Neymar wants PSG to sign Messi' 02:08
Neymar wants to be reunited with Lionel Messi at Paris St-Germain and has asked the club to sign him from Barcelona, according to The Transfer Show.
