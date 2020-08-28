Global  
 

Neymar asks PSG to sign Lionel Messi after phone call with Barcelona star

Daily Star Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Neymar asks PSG to sign Lionel Messi after phone call with Barcelona starNeymar and Lionel Messi played together at Barcelona for five seasons, where they enjoyed wonderful great success, including winning a treble in the 2015/15 season
 Neymar wants to be reunited with Lionel Messi at Paris St-Germain and has asked the club to sign him from Barcelona, according to The Transfer Show.

