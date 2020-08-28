Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Neymar & Di Maria want Messi at PSG

SoccerNews.com Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
According to a recent report from ESPN, Neymar and Angel Di Maria are both attempting to lure Barcelona star Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain. Both men have extensive experience playing with the multiple time Ballon d’Or winner, with Neymar partnering him at Barca and Di Maria playing alongside him for Argentina. The race to try […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Why Man City are ahead of PSG in Messi race

Why Man City are ahead of PSG in Messi race 02:07

 Neymar and Angel Di Maria's close friendship with Lionel Messi could attract him to Paris Saint-Germain - but Manchester City remain frontrunners, ESPN football expert Julien Laurens explains on the Transfer Talk podcast.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Neymar wants PSG to sign Messi' [Video]

'Neymar wants PSG to sign Messi'

Neymar wants to be reunited with Lionel Messi at Paris St-Germain and has asked the club to sign him from Barcelona, according to The Transfer Show.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:08Published

Tweets about this