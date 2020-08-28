Neymar & Di Maria want Messi at PSG

Friday, 28 August 2020 () According to a recent report from ESPN, Neymar and Angel Di Maria are both attempting to lure Barcelona star Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain. Both men have extensive experience playing with the multiple time Ballon d’Or winner, with Neymar partnering him at Barca and Di Maria playing alongside him for Argentina. The race to try […]
Neymar and Angel Di Maria's close friendship with Lionel Messi could attract him to Paris Saint-Germain - but Manchester City remain frontrunners, ESPN football expert Julien Laurens explains on the Transfer Talk podcast.