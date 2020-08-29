Boseman, who starred as Jackie Robinson, dies

Saturday, 29 August 2020 () Chadwick Boseman, whose starred as Black icon Jackie Robinson in "42," has died of cancer at age 43. His death came on the same day Major League Baseball celebrated Jackie Robinson Day.
'Black Panther' fans are in shock from the announcement of the death of Chadwick Boseman. He was 43. According to CNN, Boseman died after a four year battle with colon cancer. Boseman made a career of playing real-life Black historical figures including Jackie Robinson, James Brown, and Thurgood...
The first time TheWrap spoke to Chadwick Boseman, it was the fall of 2014 and he had just come off the remarkable one-two punch of playing Jackie Robinson in... The Wrap Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph