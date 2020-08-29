Global  
 

Boseman, who starred as Jackie Robinson, dies

ESPN Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Chadwick Boseman, whose starred as Black icon Jackie Robinson in "42," has died of cancer at age 43. His death came on the same day Major League Baseball celebrated Jackie Robinson Day.
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Chadwick Boseman Has Passed

Chadwick Boseman Has Passed 00:38

 'Black Panther' fans are in shock from the announcement of the death of Chadwick Boseman. He was 43. According to CNN, Boseman died after a four year battle with colon cancer. Boseman made a career of playing real-life Black historical figures including Jackie Robinson, James Brown, and Thurgood...

