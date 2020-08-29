Arsenal v Liverpool: Community Shield provides early form guide for new Premier League race
Saturday, 29 August 2020 () Arsenal and Liverpool can be forgiven for thinking their trophy celebrations have been short-lived, but not long after the curtain dropped to signal the end of a prolonged 2019-20 season, it is time to raise it again. The show must go on. Whatever your feelings towards the Community Shield – whether it be viewed as a pointless pre-season friendly, a legitimate piece of silverware or somewhere ranging in between – it is a game that signals the start […]
Mikel Arteta has indicated that he believes the club are “close” to finalisinga new deal for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who fired them to a penaltyshoot-out win over Liverpool in the Community Shield at Wembley. Gabon forwardAubameyang had helped the Gunners win a record 14th FA Cup...