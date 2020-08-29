Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arsenal v Liverpool: Community Shield provides early form guide for new Premier League race

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Arsenal and Liverpool can be forgiven for thinking their trophy celebrations have been short-lived, but not long after the curtain dropped to signal the end of a prolonged 2019-20 season, it is time to raise it again. The show must go on.   Whatever your feelings towards the Community Shield – whether it be viewed as a pointless pre-season friendly, a legitimate piece of silverware or somewhere ranging in between – it is a game that signals the start […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Mikel Arteta confident Aubameyang will sign again with Arsenal

Mikel Arteta confident Aubameyang will sign again with Arsenal 00:34

 Mikel Arteta has indicated that he believes the club are “close” to finalisinga new deal for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who fired them to a penaltyshoot-out win over Liverpool in the Community Shield at Wembley. Gabon forwardAubameyang had helped the Gunners win a record 14th FA Cup...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties to lift FA Community Shield [Video]

Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties to lift FA Community Shield

Arsenal edge Liverpool 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw to lift the FA Community Shield in the traditional English season curtain-raiser.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:59Published
Klopp blames fitness for Arsenal defeat [Video]

Klopp blames fitness for Arsenal defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side did not have '100 per cent fresh legs' in their penalty shootout defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield at Wembley.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:34Published
Arsenal v Liverpool: Community Shield match preview [Video]

Arsenal v Liverpool: Community Shield match preview

An in-depth preview of the upcoming clash between Arsenal and Liverpool forthe Community Shield.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Arsenal still working on new transfer structure as Arteta defends ´contradictory´ cuts

 Mikel Arteta is still waiting to learn where he fits into Arsenal’s transfer structure following the departure of Raul Sanllehi, but he defended the club’s...
SoccerNews.com

Red Alert for Gunners!

 Jordan Henderson has urged Liverpool to show their hunger to retain the English Premier League (EPL) title when they face Arsenal in the Community Shield...
Mid-Day

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool (Arsenal win 5-4 on pens): Aubameyang spot-kick seals Community Shield triumph

 Arsenal won their second trophy in August as the FA Cup winners beat Premier League champions Liverpool 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Community...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this