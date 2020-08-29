|
Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman after securing pole position at Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix
Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman after putting his Mercedes on pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday. Hamilton, who holds a 37-point Formula 1 championship lead over Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, beat team-mate Valtteri Bottas to top spot with a new track record at Spa-Francorchamps. Pole for @LewisHamilton at Spa – […]
