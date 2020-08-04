Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 U.S. Open men's odds, picks, predictions: Renowned tennis expert avoiding Dominic Thiem

CBS Sports Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Famed tennis expert Sean Calvert has released his picks for the 2020 U.S. Open.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nadal to skip U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns [Video]

Nadal to skip U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns

Rafael Nadal confirms he will not defend his U.S. Open tennis crown this year becasue of health concerns in North America. The Spaniard is the highest profile men's player to withdraw from the event..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title [Video]

Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title

(CNN) Citing the "complicated" nature of the world under the pandemic, Rafael Nadal has opted not to defend his US Open title later this month in Flushing Meadows, New York. In a tweet posted Tuesday,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this